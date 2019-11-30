Boxing Trainer Abel Sanchez is predicting that Andy Ruiz Jr. will lose his rematch with Anthony Joshua on December 7 due to him having gone soft from his past success.

Sanchez thinks the money that Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) made from his previous fight with Joshua last June taken something away from him.

Sanchez does give Ruiz a chance of winning if he can take Joshua’s shots, and batter him with speedy combinations like last time they fought. He just doesn’t believe Ruiz will be able to raise his game to that same level again. At the same time, Sanchez believes the Joshua’s 15-20 pound weight loss will help improve his game, and enable him to beat Ruiz.

“I think Andy has a good chance. I see the roles reversed,” said Sanchez to Fighthub in analyzing the Joshua vs Ruiz rematch. “In the first fight, Anthony Joshua was the superstar in England, and had an airplane, had limos, had talk shows, and had everything. He was living the life.

“Now I see Joshua losing 15-20 pounds, looking slim and training hard. You don’t see any of that stuff that you saw in the past, and you see Andy doing those things. So if Andy can buckle down and let Manny take control, then he stands a good chance. But I still think Joshua beats him.

“You saw Joshua in one fight against [Alexander] Povetkin, who is kind of the same fighter against everybody except Joshua that Andy Ruiz was against Joshua, and he beat the heck out of Povetkin.