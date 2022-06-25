The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has inaugurated a Civil Society Organisation to promote accountability and effective policing of the country.

Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC Executive Director, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RULAAC is a member of a Consortium implementing different activities under a Police Reform Project.

The newly-inaugurated body would play observatory role on the implementation of the Police Act 2020, Police Trust Fund Act 2019 and capacity building.

The project, with CLEEN Foundation as the Consortium Lead, is supported by MacArthur Foundation.

Nwanguma said the best way to the country’s democracy was to ensure and promote a better-policing system.

He urged Nigerians, particularly CSOs, to focus more on the new Police Act 2020, Police Trust Fund Act 2019 towards improving the policing system.