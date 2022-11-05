The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Abuja International Film Festival has declared a new film, “Rule No 1”, as winner of the 2022 festival.

The committee, chaired by actor Francis Duru, made the disclosure on Friday night at the closing of the 19th Abuja International Festival and Award Night.

The theme of the festival was “Challenges and Prospects of Digital Streaming Revolution Globally”.

Duru said that out of over 600 film entries screened by the committee, Rule No 1 was chosen as overall winning film.

According to him, this is because the film passed on the message of hygiene and cleanliness in order to provide a safe and healthy nation.

“The second position went to a film ‘Dirty Space’, while a film known as ‘My Juju’ took the third position.

“The winner, first runner up and second runner up received N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively,” Duru said.

In his remarks, the Founder of the festival, Fidelis Duker, said that the emergence of “Rule No 1”, emphasised the need for people to practice hygiene and cleanliness.