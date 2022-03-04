From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello Friday advised the newly installed Ata igala, Mathew Opaluwa Alaji Oguche not to be tempted to use his new position to oppress his subjects but rather to allow the fear of God guide in all his actions.

Governor Bello who gave this charge at the Ata’s palace in Idah during the installation and presentation of staff of office to the new Ata Igala said his selection unlike others was without rancour and acrimony

The governor who said he has installed over 100 graded and ungraded chiefs since his assumption into office six years ago, said he will always allow due process and transparency to guide his approval of any new chief.

Bello who was full of praises for the late Ata Igala, Chief Michael Ameh Oboni who joined his ancestors on 27th August, 2020 urged the new traditional ruler to emulate him especially in the area of supporting government to fight against crime and criminalities.

In his short speech on the occasion, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers expressed worry over the security situation in the country and stressed that the new Ata has a lot to do to support government to put to an end to the menace.

The Sultan said judging by the mammoth crowd present at the occasion, the new Ata Igala was well accepted by the people and urged him to always allow fairness, equity and justice be his watch word in addition with the fear of God.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch who is the president of Kogi council of chiefs was full of praises to God and governor Yahaya Bello for approving his selection by the king makers saying his own ruling house had this opportunity 103 years ago.

His said his grandfather was the 18th Ata Igala having reigned between 1912 – 1919 but God in his infinite mercy has now made him the 28th Ata Igala when he least expected and promised never to disappoint his people.

While praising governor Yahaya Bello for his developmental efforts, he however urged him to look into some death trap roads within Igala land with a view to fixing them.