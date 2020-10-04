

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday raised the alarm that there is evil conspiracy among the ruling class in NigeIra to deliberately wipe out public university education in the country.

The allegation was made by the union’s chairman at the University of Ibadan, Prof Ayo Akinwole, who also accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of deducting check off dues on behalf of the union and refused to remit same to the union between February and June 2020.

He explained that public universities provide education to over 90 per cent of Nigerian students in order to purportedly elevate private universities, which are allegedly owned by themselves and their collaborators.

Akinwole stated that the union has been on strike for over six months towards drawing government’s attention to the implications of what he described as a ‘criminal negligence’ of not funding public universities in the light of rising insecurity and other mounting social problems.

He stated: “The plan by the government to use salary stoppage to punish university lecturers for being concerned with the parlous state of affairs in the nation’s tertiary education has failed as members are resolved to ensure that government becomes responsive and responsible.

“The union is ready to discuss outstanding issues on the implementation of the February 2019 MOA the FG signed with ASUU and other conditions of service with government. Federal Government has not been forthcoming but has rather resorted to embarking on propaganda against the union.

“The University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS), developed by the union to replace government Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which has been ochestrated to destroy global academic culture is fully ready.

“As of today October 4, 2020, ASUU members are being owed three months salaries. In some universities, like MOAU and UNIMAID our members have not received salary for up to six (6) months . Federal Government through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation have criminally withheld five months (February-June, 2020) Check-Off deducted from our members salaries without remittance to the union.

“FG has forcefully enlisted our members on the National Housing Fund(NHF) scheme and has consistently been illegally deducting money for this from our members salaries. Our ongoing total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action would continue if this propaganda and lies against ASUU by appointees and representatives of the federal government like the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige persists.”