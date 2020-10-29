Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One of the three ruling houses in Ila-Orangun, headquarters of Ila Local Government Area of Osun State, Arutu has threatened to institute legal action against any individual who attributes the family with the looting of the ancestral antiquities belonging to the ancient town.

The family, at a press conference addressed by its head, Prince Olayiwola Abimbola at the palace of the Orangun of Ila yesterday refuted age-long insinuation that the family was the same as Oboyunmoyara.

Abimbola said the Arutu-Oluokun ruling house which has produced three Orangun of Ila, including the incumbent one, Oba Wahab Oyedotun Bibire is one of the families entitled to the throne of Orangun by virtue of the extant laws guiding the selection and appointment of the first class monarch.

Going down memory lane, Abimbola explained that Oba Ajiboye Oboyun who reigned between 1314 and 1353 AD was referred to as Oboyunmoyara because he allegedly buried some valuables belonging to the town.

He said the community still remember Oba Oboyun till date for the atrocities he committed while on the throne of Orangun.

He distanced the Arutu-Oluokun ruling house from the Oboyunmoyara, saying the two families have nothing in common and thereby urged the people of Ila-Orangun and Yoruba land in general not to join the two families together.

“Members of the Arutu ruling house want to say it loud and clear that any individual, corporate organization or group of people caught peddling the name which does not belong to Arutu royal house shall face the wrath of the law,” he stressed.

He said the current Orangun of Ila-Orangun, Oba Bibire who is a day of Arutu has attracted many developments to the ancient town and deserves the commendation of all indigenes of the town.