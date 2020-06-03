A Ruling House, the Agunsoyes of Imesi-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State has alleged that the Onimesi-elect, Mr. Festus Olatunde, was never a member of the ruling house and therefore should not have been selected for the obaship installation.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the Head of the Ruling House, Prince Adu Fasunlade warned Olatunde, who he dismissed as ‘self-acclaimed prince’ to stop parading himself as a member of the family and perish the thought of becoming the new monarch of the town.

He alleged that the selection process which produced Olatunde as the Oba-elect under the supervision of the ‘politically’ appointed warrant chiefs was fraudulent and ran foul of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Laws.

He added that the succession procedure regarding the next monarch of the town is clearly spelt out and anything contrary to the aged-long customs and traditions of the Imesi-Ekiti would be unacceptable.

Fasunlade noted that the selection of the Oba-elect at a time when four suits were pending in court negated the principle of rule of law, describing it as ‘outright illegality’ in all its measure.

He debunked report that the Olatunde’s appointment as the new monarch of the town had been ratified by government, describing such as ‘misleading’, ‘frivolous’ and ‘spurious’.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that the government had ratified the appointment of one Mr. Festus Olatunde as the new Onimesi. The misleading report is a figment of the writer’s imagination and not true reflection of the position of Agunsoye Ruling House.

“The whole world should know and note that Ekiti State Government respects the rule of law and has not taken any action in ratifying the fraudulent selection process by the warrant chiefs owing to the fact there there are pending lawsuits against the government in different courts of competent jurisdictions restraining it from any further actions on the Onimesi royal stool selection process until the determination of the existing suits.