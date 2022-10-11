From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Reaction as trailed the alleged attempt to impose the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, as the new Owa of Igbajoland.

The stool became vacant in December 23, 2020 and nothing has been heard about the filling of the stool until recently when a ruling house, Owa Iloro, kicked and warned against imposition of candidate on the town.

In an open letter to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, dated October 7, 2022, signed by Head and Secretary of Owa Iloro ruling house, Chief Aderemi Latilo and Prince Taye Abodurin, they noted that it is their turn to present candidate to fill the vacant stool, saying that the late monarch wrongfully ascended the throne in the name of Owa-Iloro instead of Owa Oke-Ode from where he hailed.

The letter which was also copied to the office of the State Chief Judge and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, urged the state government to allow ongoing judicial process to be completed before taking steps to install anyone, adding that fast tracking judicial and executive process to favour the ruling party chairman could drag the image of the state government to mud on the issue.

“Our grouse which snowballed into the institution of suit No:HIK/10/2021 before an lkirun High Court, it is the turn of our Ruling House to present (candidates) to fill the vacant stool of the Owa of lgbajo upon the demise of Late Oba Olutemi Fasade who was the last occupant ot the throne, It is an established and verifiable fact that Late Oba Olufemi Fasade wrongfully occupied the throne in the name of our Ruling House instead of that of Owa Oke-Ode (Akeran) Ruling House where he belonged which issue is part of our reliefs sought before the High Court in the matter.

“It is germane and apposite to add at this juncture that Late Oba Olufemi Fasade admitted to this fact in paragraph 6 of his letter through his counsel, Femi Ayandokun Esq. dated 11/11/2015 in reply to Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House letter through their own Solicitor Olutayo Oyewale Esq. dated 29/10/2015. The said two letters are herewith attached as annexure A and B.

“About two weeks ago, information filtered across the community of lgbajo that a strategic/high-level meeting was held in Osogbo where some resolutions were made and assurances given to Prince Gboyega Famodun that everything would be done to actualize making him or any nominee of his choice the Owa of lgbajo on or before the exit of the present government on 27 day of November, 2022 which is about 50 days ahead. Members of Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House resorted into wild jubilation in the community that influence of their son Prince Gboyega Famodun would come into play in their favour.

“We started beaming our eagle eyes in all areas to see whether the plan and resolution to unduly favour Prince Gboyega Famodun Owa Oke Ode Ruling House would start to materialize or not. Alas, we received the shock of our life when we suddenly learnt two days ago that our case pending before Honourable Justice Adeleke of lkirun High Court had been recalled by Honourable Chief Judge of Osun State for re-assignment without any clear complaint or reason from any of the parties in the suit.

“The planned assignment of our case to another Judge outside the original jurisdiction of lkirun High Court cannot be justified under whatever guise except with premeditated intention to achieve a targeted result in favour of Prince Gboyega Famodun. This is because Honourable Justice Adeleke of Ikirun High Court who presently presides over the matter is not on vacation, indisposed or in any way unable to adjudicate over the matter to warrant the planned re-assignment”, reads the letter.

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rasak Adeosun said he was not aware of any attempt to impose Gboyega Famodun as monarch in the town.