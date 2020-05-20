Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Agunsoye Ruling House of Imesi Ekiti community, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has expressed anger over the removal of some kingmakers by the state government and replacement with warrant chiefs.

It described the action of government as against traditional practices and violating the sacredness of tradition.

The royal family added that the appointed chiefs were allegedly brought to do the bidding of politicians who were bent on imposing one their own as the new Onimesi.

The state government, had at its virtual executive council meeting of May 13th, 2020 sacked the existing four kingmakers out of seven allowed by the chieftaincy law and replaced with warrant chiefs.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday by the Head of the Ruling House, Chief Adu Fasunlade, said the brazen removal of the Kingmakers at a time three suits were pending in courts over the royal tussle contravened the rule of law.

Fasunlade appealed to the state House of Assembly to annul any action taken by the ‘politically’-appointed warrant chiefs, probe into the deployment of soldiers in the town and call political gladiators working to impose an unqualified person as Onimesi to order.

“The only reason why the kingmakers have not acted was that there are two lawsuits against them in different courts of competent jurisdictions in Ekiti State restraining them from any further actions on the Onimesi royal stool selection process until the determination of the existing suits.

“Therefore, it will become ludicrous and disrespectful to the rule of law, if the kingmakers have acted otherwise. Inactivity of the Kingmakers was a respect for the rule of Law of the land.

“The suits: The Agunsoye Ruling House vs. Imesi Kingmakers with Suit No. HOM/64/2019 and The Agunsoye Ruling House vs. Ekiti State Government & Others with Suit No. HOM/121/2019 are still pending in courts. Therefore, we do not expect any lawful body to act on issues that are before the courts of law.”

Fasunlade added that the ruling house had on May 13th, 2020, filed the third suit at the State High Court, Omuo Ekiti divison against Prince Olatunde from Idosere quarters of Imesi Ekiti to stop parading himself as a prince of Agunsoye Ruling House.

“However, to the total dismay and embarrassment of Imesi Ekiti community, five truck loads of policemen and two truckloads of soldiers were brought to Imesi on Thursday, May 14 in a gestapo style and show of force to intimidate our members.

“We are also appealing to the state government not to allow the political ambition of one individual in Imesi Ekiti our town to cause chaos and throw the community into darkness. It is therefore imperative for us all to always remember that power is transient and as such, it should be used with lots of wisdom and humility.”

Fasunlade stated that the members of the Ruling House remain resolute and owe that unwavering belief that only the courts have overriding powers to adjudicate on any contentious issue of this nature.

But a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, justified the action taken by government, saying this became the last resort following kingmakers’ alleged deliberate ploy to delay action on the list of selected princes sent to them.