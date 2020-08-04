Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The PDP has accused the APC of trivialising the alleged mortgage of the country’s sovereignty by the federal government through the terms of some of the loan agreements it signed with Chinese lenders.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said by attempting to raise “frivolous” allegations the APC has shown its complicity in the alleged pawning of the country.

It said the ruling party’s stance on the terms of the Chinese loans indicated that it was anti-people.

“The party holds that APC’s jaundiced reaction to the attempt to send future generation of Nigerians to China on slavery shows that the APC is anti-people and has no remorse for the wrongdoing of its leaders and government,” it said.

“Our party takes exception to the purported challenge by the APC and we counsel the APC to first give account of the N800 billion it claimed to have recovered, as Nigerians have regrettably come to discover that the APC thrives on fraud and corruption.

“Perhaps the APC leaders, in their deceptive posturing, failed to note that President Muhammadu Buhari had already told the world that his officials swim in ocean of corruption.

“The PDP therefore awaits the further reaction of President Buhari to our demand that he stops providing official cover for these corrupt members of his party and government.

“Rather than engaging in baseless counter allegations, Nigerians expect the APC and its government to first respond to revelations that they have mortgaged the sovereignty of our nation for their selfish benefits.

“They must also respond to the demand by Nigerians to prosecute the officials already indicted by President Buhari.

“Until they do so, the APC and its government should hide their faces in shame and await the judgment of Nigerians in 2023,” the PDP said.