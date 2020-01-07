George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru

There was pandemonium in the 27 local government areas of Imo State, yesterday, following a bid by sacked All Progressive Congress (APC) council chairmen and councilors to enforce a Supreme Court judgment that barred governors from sacking elected council executives.

On assumption of office, Governor Emeka Ihedioha had sacked chairmen and councilors elected under the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Daily Sun learnt that sitting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) transition committee chairmen appointed by Ihedioha resisted the take-over bid by the sacked executive who had relied on the Supreme Court judgment delivered in the suit between the Ekiti governor and the council chairmen.

In the melee, a supervisor from Umundugba, lsu Local Government Area, Ahamefule Maduabuchi, was shot dead.

Some eyewitnesses alleged Maduabuchi was killed by the police, while others accused a PDP thug of shooting him.

Spokesman for the police, Orlando Ikokwu, confirmed the death, but said details leading to it was sketchy.

“I think it has to do with the clash from both sides. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter to ascertain who killed him.”

Ikokwu also said the police were on ground to avert the breach of peace.

In Owerri Municipal council, Daily Sun learnt that the sacked chairman, Nze Joe Agor and his councillors had mobilised over 100 hundred thugs to forcefully take over the offices.

The former chairman is alleged to have barricaded the entrance to the council with his supporters before being dislodged by security agencies after over 30 minutes of scuffle with supporters of Ebere Chukwuemeka, the transition chairman and supporters from the PDP.

In Aboh Mbaise, was alleged that former chairman, Prince Chidi Nwaturuocha was severely beaten by youths and supporters of the PDP.

Nwaturuocha is alleged to have broken into the council office at about 6am with his supporters, took pictures of himself and posted on his facebook before he was dislodged.

In Owerri West, the transition committee chairman, Innocent Ekenma told Daily Sun that the APC sacked chairmen and supporters were stopped 200 metres away from the secretariat.

In Owerri North, Mr. Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, also prevented the former chairman and councillors with over 500 supporters from accessing the council.

But at Njaba, it was a free for all between APC and PDP supporters with several properties vandalised and windscreens of vehicles destroyed.

However, in Orlu, Nwangele, Orsu, Ehime Mbano, Isiala Mbano, Ahiazu Mbaise, Oru East , Oru West and Ohaji/Egbema and Ngor Okpala, there was no incident.

Ikokwu said the APC chairmen who came for reinstatement could not produce valid Supreme Court judgement they claimed empowered them to resume work.

“The ousted council chairmen said they have the Supreme Court judgment, to the best of the knowledge of the command, there is no Supreme Court judgement as such. The norm is the bailiff would have to serve you with a court order, and they don’t have it. However, the judgement that they are referring to is that of Ekiti State, there is no way you can import judgment from another state even though they are similar. So there is no order directing them to takeover,” Orlando said.