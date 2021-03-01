From Fred Itua, Abuja

There is growing tension in the National Assembly over alleged illegal and lopsided promotion of over 150 staff without recourse to the public service rule.

The tension, Daily Sun learnt, might lead to protest soon if the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) failed to act.

According to documents seen by Daily Sun, the said promotion was done in August, 2017, when Adamu Fika held sway as chairman of NASC. In one of the memos addressed to the former clerk to the National Assembly, Sanni Omolori by Fika, he admitted that the action the commission took in addressing the issue of proper placements was against the public service rule.

It was learnt that some of those promoted bypassed some steps in the service and were promoted ahead of their contemporaries.

The development led to series of protests by aggrieved staff, who are insisting that the action must be reversed by the new Commission, which came on stream last year.

The protesting staff are also demanding that federal character principles must be followed in the promotion of staff. They argued that the alleged illegal promotion carried out by Fika-led NASC favoured his section of the country.

Part of the letter read: “In order to redress the situation and also ensure equity, justice and fairness, the Commission has over the past two years looked into cases presented by various staff and approved the adjustments of the appointment of some officers’ in the National Assembly Service.

“With effect from 24th of August, 2017, the National Assembly Service Commission shall not entertain any requests for proper placement as it doesn’t exist in the public service, please.”

After series of protests, Daily Sun gathered that Ahmed Amashi-led NASC may review some of the promotions and placements which did not follow the public service rules. If the Commission goes ahead to review the exercise, over 100 staff are expected to be affected.

A source in the office of the chairman said the move was necessary to guide against bad blood in the service and unnecessarily place those undeserving above their peers. The source said staff already shortlisted for possible demotion are scouting for top traditional rulers from the North to prevail on Amshi to halt the move.

He said the action ought to have been taken months before now but explained that pressure is growing by the day to halt move, which many stakeholders in the National Assembly are rooting for.

“If the Commission fails to act, we should expect some consequences. Staff are angry and they’re waiting to see if the Commission will act or do otherwise before we will begin to see documents flying around,” the source added.