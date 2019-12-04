Former Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has predicted that Anthony Joshua will take reigning champion, Andy Ruiz Jr, to the cleaners, when both meet on Saturday, in Saudi Arabia, for the rematch.

Joshua was, on June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, U.S. beaten by Ruiz Jr.

Joshua was originally scheduled to face undefeated WBA no. 2 and WBO no. 3 ranked heavyweight, Jarrell Miller, who was replaced by Ruiz Jr. after Miller failed three drug tests.

Speaking ahead of the rematch tagged ‘Rumble in Saudi Arabia’, Oboh said despite predictions by boxing legends like Mike Tyson and Evander Hollyfield that Ruiz would defeat Joshua, the Nigerian-born British Pugilist has what it takes to reclaim his title.

Oboh, who is also a former British Light Heavyweight champion, believes Joshua will knockout his opponent.

“AJ will prevail, may be via a TKO. Ruiz will need a miracle to last till the round of 12. I know that this time around Joshua will not be careless to fall into Ruiz’s big punch. That is the only thing that Ruiz has, nothing else. Joshua has learnt his lesson. I believe he has gone through protective programme and has been nurtured properly.”