Former World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight Champion, Peter Oboh, has said Anthony Joshua must keep up his confidence level very high, as he attempts to retrieve his WBA and IBF belts which he surrendered to current champion, Andy Ruiz Jr.

Oboh, a former British and CommonWealth boxing champion, while commenting on Joshua manager’s comment on his ward’s future fights, said the Nigerian born pugilist could end his boxing career if he fails to put up good showing at the Saudi battle ground.

Joshua and Ruiz will engage in an epic battle in Saudi Arabia on December 7, to determine who actually is world’s undisputed champion.

Joshua’s next fight after the Saudi rumble in the Desert will be Tyson Fury on Wembley Stadium UK come next summer next year.

Eddy Hearn, Joshua’s manager, had said that ‘win or lose against Andy Ruiz come December 7, in Saudi Arabia, Joshua’s next fight will be Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium UK, come next summer next year.’

Oboh said Hearn’s statement does not instill confidence in his ward.

“He should have been categorical by saying after AJ has beaten Ruiz, his next opponent would be Fury. Such statement carries power and confidence. One wonders why Hearn is sounding skeptical about Joshua vs Ruiz match.

“The desire to win or lose has a spirit and it can be inculcated into someone knowingly or unknowingly.

“The truth is, once a person accepts any of such spirit, that attitude remains, and it takes extra effort to change it, especially the losing spirit. Already Ruiz has instilled a micro mechanism of fear into Joshua from their last encounter and Joshua must have to purge it out before the next clash.

“As an experienced, high profile boxing manager, and promoter of champions who was nurtured by his father, Mr Barry Hearn, one of the best British promoters of the past and also his personal experience with ex-boxing champion, Hearn, should understand what it means to sound confident.

It is very important that Joshua is confident and believes he will surely win.

“Hearn must have to hope for the best and prepare for the worst because, as humans, you can heal the wound, but, at times, the scar remains. I think Joshua can prevail if he doesn’t allow the past to overcome him.”