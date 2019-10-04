Former World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight Champion, Peter Oboh, has enthused that Anthony Joshua must keep up his confidence level very high, as he attempts to retrieve his WBA and IBF belts which he surrendered to current champion, Andy Ruiz Jr.

Oboh, a former British and CommonWealth boxing champion, while commenting on Joshua manager’s comment on his ward’s future fights, said matter-of-factly that the Nigerian born pugilist could lose his boxing career, if he fails to put up good showing at the Saudi battle ground.

Joshua and Ruiz will engage in an epic battle in Saudi Arabia on December 7 to determine who actually is world’s undisputed champion.

Joshua’s next fight after the Saudi rumble in the Dersert will be Tyson Fury on Wembley stadium UK come next summer next year.

Eddy Hearn, Joshua’s manager had said that ‘win or lose against Andy Ruiz come December 7 in Saudi Arabia, Joshua next fight will be Tyson Fury on Wembley stadium UK come next summer next year.’

Oboh is of the view that Hearn’s statement does not instil confident in his ward, insisting that such comment as ‘win or lose’ will not bring out the best in Joshua.

“He should have been categorical by saying after AJ has been Ruiz, his next opponent will be Fury. Such statement carries power and confident. One wonders why Hearn is sounding skeptical about Joshua vs Ruiz match.

“The desire to win or lose has a spirit and it can be inculcated into someone knowingly or unknowingly.

“The truth is, once a person accepts any of such spirit, that attitude remains and it takes extra effort to change it especially the losing spirit. Already Ruiz has instilled a micro mechanism of fear into Joshua from their last encounter and Joshua must have to purge it out before the next clash.