ANTHONY Joshua has been approached to fight in the Democratic Republic of Congo and could face Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in the African nation.

The country used to be called Zaire and in 1974 hosted the Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Joshua has Nigerian heritage which he has spoken about proudly in the past and claims a fight in Africa is on his “bucket list”.

And his manager Freddie Cunningham has revealed it could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

Asked if Eddie Hearn is looking to set something up in DR Congo, Cunningham said: “He is exploring an option. There has been an approach.”

Either Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk look likely to be Joshua’s next opponent but Cunningham poured cold water on the idea that bout could be staged on the world’s second largest continent – which AJ has tattooed on his arm.

He added: “For the next fight, Africa is not the right time. But at some point he 100 per cent wants it.”

After beating Andy Ruiz Jr in their recent rematch, Joshua spoke of his desire to clash with one of the big boys.

And now Cunningham has confirmed it will not be his next fight, the prospect of matching up with Fury or Wilder in Africa has become a lot more likely.

Pulev is leading the race to face Joshua next and the fight could take place in London at Tottenham Hotspur’s new home.

Joshua’s promoter Hearn has previously said: “There are a lot of options internationally, but he does want to box back in the UK.