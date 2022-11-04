From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Julius Abure, yesterday, reacted to his alleged resignation from the party and attributed the rumour the handiwork of the opposition parties who he said were jittery of the massive support the LP and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed enjoy among the Nigeria populace.

Abure who spoke in Benin ahead of the party’s presidential campaign slated for the 11th of November, described the report in some online as an attempt to distract the party and dampen the spirit of its widespread supporters.

He said Nigerians are tired of the status quo and are ready to vote for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate and his running mate in the forthcoming general election, adding that the party’s programmes are ready and will change the fortune of the country for good.

“I was in the office sitting on the seat of the National Chairman and performing the duties of the office when I saw the report. I felt that was the handiwork of the opposition, those who are already afraid of the fortune and strength of the party.

“I saw it as an attempt to distract us, to whittle down the spirit of our people; of course, people responded and said it is not true. But since you have asked and to answer you clearly I have not resigned and I have no reason whatsoever to resign.

“I have nurtured the party for twenty years, I rose through the ranks, I was there when the party was formed in 2002. I was the first assistant state secretary in Edo, I became the state secretary, deputy national secretary, I became the national secretary and now the national chairman.

“It has always been my dream to lead the people of Nigeria to have good governance and to have a better life. Now that God has put the leadership in my hands and I am leading the struggle to liberate Nigerians, there is no reason why I should run away from that onerous responsibility and patriotic call to save Nigeria.

“I believe Nigeria can be better and the challenges we have had over the years is because we have clueless leadership that is selfish and self-centred and that is why Nigeria cannot work, we need to change the narrative of the country”, Abuse stated.