There is renewed anxiety over the health condition of the former Governor of Oyo State and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Abiola Ajimobi, as reports say that his condition has worsened.

There were rumours that the former governor has died, but his Spokesman, Mr. Bolaji Tunji said the rumours are unfounded

Bolaji Tunji, in a statement on Facebook said: “My attention has been drawn to the rumours circulating on the social media about my principal. Kindly disregard.

“We however continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”

Mr Tunji was quoted to have said that, “I spoke with those around him not long ago and they confirmed to me that he is still alive. Please disregard news of his death as fake news,”