From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Ripples being generated by the appointment of Adebayo Bamire, professor of Agricultural Economics, as the 12th substantive vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, appear unending. Some indigenes of Ile-Ife who wanted Prof. Rufus Adedoyin, an indigene, to lead the university, became violent and unleashed terror on students and staff recently.

Crisis broke out on Thursday, March 17, 2022, shortly after the university’s governing council, led by its the chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, announced Bamire to succeed Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, whose tenure ends on June 7, 2022.

Spokesperson of Ife Elders and Youth Movement, Agboguleri Oluwaseun, said: “We wish to appeal to decision-makers and influencers, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, the governing council, Senate and other stakeholders, on our long-awaited supplications to consider a qualified professor of Ife extraction to occupy the post of the vice-chancellor of OAU.

“We are not unaware of quality and competence. We are stoutly convinced that we have professors of merit who we can beat our chest and whose records are clean and untainted for the role. University of this standard cannot compromise standard in terms of administration and operations. Therefore, selection for the office must be on merit and equally important is fairness to the host community.”

However, the announcement of Bamire against the wishes of the indigenes generated violent reactions from Ife indigenes. They had gathered outside the Main Conference Hall of the university before the announcement. Immediately after the announcement, violence broke out. The aggrieved indigenes shut the campus gate and warned staff and students not to enter the campus the following day.

The protest was unabated from Friday, March 18, till Tuesday, March 22, 2022. It became more violent as the protesters entered the campus with masquerades, charms and other fetish objects.

While the cult society entered the campus in their white attire, masquerades carried ‘atonement’ during the day. A student, Blessing Adewuyi, said: “They beat some of our students that couldn’t run before they came. It was hell on our campus that day.”

Council justifies

appointment

Pro-chancellor, Udoji, said: “In line with approval of the council, the vacancy was widely advertised, in compliance with relevant statutes and acts guiding appointment to the position.

“At a special meeting on February 14, 2022, the council perused the curriculum vitae of 20 applicants who indicated interest in the position. At the end of the exercise, 16 of them were shortlisted, having met the advertised criteria.

“The interaction with the candidates began on Monday, March 14, 2022, ended on Wednesday, March 16. All the 16 candidates appeared before the joint council and senate selection board. Fifteen of them were present physically and one, at his request, virtually.

“The selection board painstakingly examined the curriculum vitae and interacted with each candidate, and scored them accordingly to stipulated criteria. The three highest scoring candidates were presented to the council for consideration as provided by the law.

“The entire exercise of the selection board was witnessed by the representatives of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) who confirmed the exercise was fair and transparent and carried out in full compliance with the provisions of the FCC Act.

“In line with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, as amended, the report of the selection board was considered by the council, which, after a careful and dispassionate review of the report, decided to appoint Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, from the Faculty of Agriculture as the VC of the university, with effect from June 7, 2022.”

Ife Development Board kicks

However, president, Ife Development Board (IDB), Pa Lawrence Awowoyin, told The Education Report: “The university community, especially the management and the governing council, have not been fair to Ife community in the choice of the VC. We believe our candidate, Prof. Rufus Adedoyin, which we pushed forward, is very qualified.

“We looked at his papers and profile before we pushed him forward. We believe that he performed well during the interview. But politics came to play, orchestrated by some interests, always complaining about Ife community. This should not even come into play in the choice of a new VC.

“Just like you give preference when you are giving admission in higher institutions, we believe Ife (candidate) deserves to have an advantage for coming from the community where the university is situated. That is not to say that we downgrade merit or quality. We believe, when you look at his profile, you look at his qualifications and the papers he has written and others, he is eminently qualified.

“IDB is working with some elders to make sure we appeal to the youths that are protesting. It is a normal thing. When you feel cheated, you are likely not to take it easy. But, we are working to ensure that the action is suspended to give peace a chance.

“We are appealing to the visitor, President Buhari, to look into it and review the process through the Minister of Education. We believe there should be an advantage for a candidate coming from the community where the university is situated, just as they give advantage to students in catchment area and employment in the higher institution.

“For about 62 years after the university was established, no Ife indigene has been given the opportunity, or has had the opportunity of becoming the VC, except Prof. Elujoba, who just by way of crisis became the acting VC, and that is not a substantive VC. Even the post of deputy vice-chancellor, no Ife man has ever enjoyed that position in a university that is situated in Ife community. Is that not so bad?”

He faulted the claim by the governing council that the best candidate emerged: “It is a big lie, very big lie. That is what they will do. I have been board member in so many places. I understand what they call board politics and in most cases, the influence of management of that institution in the board proceedings. So, the position of the outgoing VC, Prof Ogunmodede is very vital to the decision of the council. In most cases, it is what the management always canvasses for the council that will come up.”

‘Allegation against outgoing VC unfounded’

Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said: “It is an unfounded rumour to bring Prof Ogunmodede into the process. He never participated in the selection process. The VC is not part of the selection board.

“The Senate selected their members that will be part of the selection board and every other contestant did what they should do and they were screened. Even if you did not believe or you feel cheated somehow, there are decent, dignified and enlightened ways of doing things, or seeking redress.”

Contestants react

Adedoyin, in a petition, accused the selection committee of bias, saying the exercise was not transparent and was manipulated in favour of Bamire. His petition addressed to the Secretary/Chairman, Governing Council of the OAU. He copied Buhari, minister and Pro-Chancellor.

He accused Ogunbodede of conspiring with the committee: “The selection criteria were deliberately manipulated in favour of Bamire using standards that were neither previously in use nor anticipated by the applicants.”

Another contestant, Prof Anthony Okoh, reluctantly said: “There was a contest and someone emerged as winner. Let’s leave all to God and support the winner. May God bless him and grant him a successful tenure for the good of our great Alma mater. All the best.”

Oyetola, Ooni, management, alumni call for calm

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, appealed to Ife indigenes to give peace a chance. His Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said: “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of concern that I call on the good people of Ile-Ife, especially those protesting over the choice of a new VC for to stop further protest and give peace a chance.

“If we have any reason to believe that these rules are circumvented, there are laid-down procedures to remedy such situations rather than resorting to self-help. We are known for peace in Osun. We must therefore not do anything to tarnish that enviable reputation.”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, cautioned the protesters against taking the law into their hands. The monarch promised that their agitation would be given adequate and objective attention:

“Protests are legitimate rights and ways to pass messages of dissatisfaction across to the relevant authorities. But such protests must not be made to jeopardise peace and security in the society”

Publicity Secretary of the alumni association, Akeem Amodu, urged the management and the community to preserve the age-long reputation of the university.

The OAU Registrar, M.I. Omosule, described the invasion of the campus by Ile-Ife indigenes as unwarranted: “Management empathises with staff and students injured or traumatised in this unfortunate state of affairs.”

SUG, traditionalists condemn protest

A joint statement by the PRO, Ogunperi Taofeek; Secretary, Odewale Damilare and President, Olayiwola Festus, the Students’ Union Government (SUG), said: “The union strongly condemns the barbaric acts perpetuated by the protesters, including but not only beating and harassing members of our union.”

Spokesperson, Transparency and Accountability Group (TAG) and Osun Masterminds, Ayo Ologun, said: “Attempt by indigenes of Ile-Ife to foist on the institution an indigene of the town as the VC is the worst that has befallen our growth in recent times as a nation. It shows how as a people, we have failed to understand cohesion and the need for sanity of the gown.

“The institution was founded by the late Sage, Obafemi Awolowo and built by Ladoke Akintola from the scratch. If these individuals had played nepotism, they could have sited the institution in any of the towns of their birth. But they were nationalistic in their foresight.”

President of Osun State chapter of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRWASO), Dr Seyi Atanda and Secretary, Chief Ifasola Onifade said: “As respected members of traditional institution, we were not involved in the running of the affairs of OAU.

“We were not involved in the processes that led to the appointment of the new VC for the university. We have no justifiable reason to protest the appointment of the VC of the institution, a federal university for that matter.”

An alumni of OAU, Lanre Fadahunsi, said: “Ile-Ife has always been known to promote merit and excellence than the current shenanigans playing out now.

“The protest over the selection of Banire from Oyan by the Ife community outside of the university is one alien and most unusual. Curiously unusual is mutant silence of professors of Ife/Modakeke extraction to this unusual happening.”

Oyan City Indigenes (OCI), Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government, Osun State, where Bamire hails from, condemned the protest. In a Facebook page, the group said: “Tell the confused and ignorant protesters that Adeleru Aladepemeji (Epe), the founder of Oyan was a son of Arosin, a descendant of Famodu from Akeran’s Compound, Ile-Ife. It is high time history is restored to the educational curriculum in Nigeria.”