By Moses Akaigwe

Managing Director, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu, has appealed to the governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to run an inclusive government towards making the state “a city on a hill” for other states to look up for guidance.

“The obligation to advance the progress and development of Anambra State goes beyond politics. It requires a higher calling of collective service to humanity.” He told Soludo in a congratulatory message.

Moghalu, a All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the run-up to the election, said: “I had hoped to participate in this election as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contribute to the robust public debates necessary for democracy to thrive and progress to happen However, as a result of adverse machinations against the public good, that was not to be.

“Soludo’s victory assures me that the people of Anambra State remain as desirous as ever for political leadership built on personal integrity, acceptability, professional credibility and a vision for governance centred on credible solutions to pressing developmental challenges.

“I believe that the obligation to seek the progress of Anambra transcends politics. As such, we are called to embrace the higher calling of service to humanity so that by collective effort, we can make Anambra the shining city on a hill. Therefore, I remain as committed today, as I ever was, to the progress and prosperity of our dear state and the welfare of all her people.

“I want to encourage Soludo to run an inclusive government and to assure him as he prepares to assume office as Governor of Anambra State, that in every effort he makes to better the lives of our people, he will have my full support and utmost goodwill.”

