Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has apprehended a runaway suspected bandit from Zamfara State, his wife and an informant with two AK-47 rifles.

Kebbi Commissioner of Police Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore disclosed this when speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at the Command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that: ‘On the 30th June at about 1400 hrs, a team of policemen, while on stop and search duty along Birnin Ysuri-Zuru road, intercepted one Umaru Usman Umma of Zangon Labandi village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and his wife, one Halima Adamu, of the same address, in possession of two AK-47 rifles and 154 calibre of 7.62×39mm.

‘The police also recovered one army camouflage shirt and charms were recovered in their possession. In the course of the investigation, one Taru Mai Ungiwa of Danmarawa village, Ngaski LGA was arrested for being an informant.’

He said the suspects would be charged to court with criminal conspiracy, being in possession of prohibited firearms and abetment.

The Command also arrested four kidnappers, three hoodlums, four armed robbers, and five thieves for terrorising the people of the state. Valuable items including cars, motorcycles among others were also recovered.

He appealed to motorcyclists in the state to be wary in taking strangers on charter rides into unknown destinations, stressing that credible intelligence revealed that suspects usually hit motorists with a hammer while on transit.