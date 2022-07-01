From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The North West stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to meet the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over running mate.

The stakeholders in a communique by the APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Moh Lukman, commended the resolution of crisis rocking some States in the zone.

Attendants at the meeting included APC governors, governorship candidates and ministers from the North-West.

They noted that the meeting with Asiwaju Tinubu has become necessary having contributed to the “emergence and growth of the party and its electoral viability, in providing about 39 per cent of the votes, APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“The meeting welcomed the initiative to commence this consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.

“Participants received the zonal report from the National Vice Chairman (North-West) and reviewed the state of the party at the national level and within the zone. The zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels.

“Participants acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.

“The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39 per cent of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party. Participants requested the National Vice-Chairman (North-West) to ensure that the consultative meeting is sustained as a vital tool for cohesion within the party.”