From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State led his colleagues to the meeting which held at a time the party was holding high level consultations on the choice of running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Those in attendance were Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, governors Babagana Zulum, Borno, Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa, Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa, Simon Lalong, Plateau, Yahaya Bello, Kogi, and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

