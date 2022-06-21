By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The chief servant of Salem Evangelical Church of Christ, Lagos, Apostle Babatunde Odele (Pawpaw), has urged APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to listen to people pointing at tribe and religion in choosing his running mate but rather consider someone who shares his ideology.

Odele, two-time local government chairman in Mushin and Ifako-Ijaye under the late governor Michael Otedola and Bola Tinubu respectively, who addressed the press at the church premises in Lagos, recounted how former military president, Gen.Ibrahim Babangida, pressured him into maintaining peace in Mushin during the 1993 general election.

“Babangida said he would make a scapegoat of me if anything happens in Mushin, and for that reason, I turned not to religion but to people. I went to the slums and elite places to seek help. I worked more with the Hausas and Igbos. The country is diversified but unified in purpose. If Tinubu chooses a Muslim that can work with him and keep the peace in the country, I don’t think the Christians would have a reason to lament,” he stated.

Odele implored Nigerians most especially clerics to make the country and 2023 elections as the focal points of their prayers. “We are praying for Nigeria and our leaders. We are particularly praying for Tinubu to win the election because he has genuine interest for the country,” the cleric said.

