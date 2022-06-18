From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as running mate to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Abubakar Atiku, has been described as divine orchestration.

Candidate of the PDP for Isoko Federal Constituency, and immediate past Commissioner for Energy in the state, Jonathan Ukodhiko stated this while congratulating the governor. Ukodhiko also said Okowa as running mate came as a result of his dedication, commitment and loyalty to the party over the years.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .