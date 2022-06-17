From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as running mate the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Abubakar Atiku, has been described as divine orchestration.

Candidate of the PDP for Isoko Federal Constituency, and immediate past Commissioner for Energy in the state, Jonathan Ukodhiko stated this while congratulating the governor.

Ukodhiko also said Okowa as running mate came as a result of his dedication, commitment and loyalty to the party over the years.

“Governor Okowa’s developmental strides and his S.M.A.R.T Agenda programmes in Delta State, coupled with his non-boastful disposition to governance and his humble background, are sure ingredients that made him an easy pick for Atiku as a running mate.

“Governor Okowa possesses all the requisite attributes of a complementing vice president and as such, we are confident in his capacity to work tirelessly with our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to wrestle back power from the APC at the national level, as we will provide him with all the needed support to succeed with Atiku, both at the state, local government and ward levels,” he stated.