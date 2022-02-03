The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe, on Thursday called on Nigerians to take pride in their culture.

Runsewe made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, saying that identifying with culture signifies African strength.

He said that NCAC had done a lot over the years to create awareness on the need for Nigerians to take pride in their culture.

“Understanding our culture remains our strength as Africans. I urge Nigerians to take pride in our culture to maintain our identity.

“In NCAC, we are out to consolidate on our several achievements recorded in 2021.

”Our cultural programmes, National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) will be bigger and better in 2022.

“We will continue to build strong cultural content for the nation.

”We will also build international brands for global awareness.

”Nigeria has beautiful culture to showcase to the world,” he said.

Runsewe commended the efforts of the Nigerian media towards propagating the message of culture which had developed fruitful results over the years.

He urged Nigerian youths to desist from rape and child molestation.

The DG said that NCAC would soon launch a book on rape, which would educate youths on its danger.

He said that the names of Nigerians who engage in rape or child molestation should be made public and published, regardless of their status in the society.

Runsewe said cases of rape had reduced drastically, noting that NCAC had done many programmes sensitising the public on its danger.

He said that NCAC would do more sensitisisation on this and similar cases of concern to ensure the society was safe for all. (NAN)