Patron of Nigeria’s most exotic golf club, The Golf Garden Waterfront [GGWF] in Wuse, Abuja, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has broken new grounds with the release of a book on history of golf in Nigeria.

The 210-page book which is expected to be released to the Nigerian public on October 1, the nation’s Independence day, dwelled extensively on the nation’s golf sojourn for over 150 years now, especially from years the white merchants who were dealing in rubber started the game in Sapele, Delta State, through the years the white tin miners in Jos, Plateau State, further exposed the game to Nigerians.

Clearly motivated by his experience in several trips to world’s ‘golf shrines’ like the Ancient and Modern St. Andrews, the world’s golf headquarters and the Professional Golf Association [PGA] of America, Runsewe indeed painted clear pictures of how the game of golf evolved in Nigeria and those individuals who made selfless sacrifice to ensure golf was forced from the tight grips of the white settlers and passed on to all Nigerians who wanted to play it.

