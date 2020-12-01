Golfers in Nigeria will now have a good cause for thanking the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

Runsewe, without holding anything back, laid it bare that it was a monumental betrayal when the game of golf was suspended along all other sports at the heat of the COVID-19.

Runsewe during the golf tourney that put a wrap on the just concluded National Festival in Jos stated that golf from the beginning of time has been COVID-19 compliant since golfers are known to walk their separate paths on the course without any contact whatsoever and at least maintaining some ten metres social distance from each another.

“Golf is a noble and distinct game,” Runsewe said. “Even in a set of four players, you see each player maintaining far distance from each other. Even Caddies who are integral part of the game allow some five metres social distancing when they have to attend to golfers. And if golfers are to greet themselves, they still don’t maintain contact. Even shaking through elbows are unnecessary. All a golfer will do when he wants to greet is to remove his cap, place it on his chest and put it back on his head. Very COVID compliant as no contact is expressed.”

Otunba Runsewe equally seized the opportunity of the occasion to popularise the cultural golf wear as over 250 golfers, including the Plateau Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, turned up adorning the cultural wear for the golf event.