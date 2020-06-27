The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture who is also the President of World Crafts Council, African Region, Otunba Segun Runsewe has signed the National COVID-19 Support Register, after which he was decorated as Sococovid Ambassador.

The National Coordinator, Society Committee Against COVID-19, Dr. Kenneth Ibe Kalu in his speech said that the Society Committee Against COVID-19 (SOCOCOVID) has recognized the role, kind contribution and immense support that Runsewe has played in propagating the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the National Center for Disease Control during the Coronavirus pandemic threatening human race.

According to Dr. Ken Kalu, ‘’our organization is not ignorant of the informed programmes you have created to educate Nigerians on the various dangers COVID-19 poses to our existence which has formed a major rallying point of eradicating Coronavirus out of Nigeria.”

He added that Runsewe has demonstrated the love that can only prove that humanity exists to help each other.

He recalled that Sococovid is a non-governmental organization that is pulling resources together to join in the critical response to flatten the curve of the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The NCAC boss, Runsewe congratulated the organizers for thinking out of the box to undertake such a huge compilation for Nigerians of today and generations yet unborn.

The minister for Women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen in her keynote address thanked the group for the great initiative. She urged everyone to support them and to always remember to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols at all times. She encouraged those who are financially blessed to remember to continuously offer a helping hand to the less privileged.