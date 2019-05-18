Africa region president of World Crafts Council and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has offered more explanations to help arrest global perception of Nigeria as destination for drugs and internet fraud.

Speaking at a global people to people and cultural tourism panel gathering in China, Runsewe explained that Nigeria is a notable key player in African affairs and its premium relationship with world economies necessitated certain organised dark syndicates in black Africa to target Nigerian passport and use same to foment unacceptable business deals and related sundry crime.

He advised the Chinese to disregard such negative narratives about Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria and Black Africa presents the best pictures of cultural tourism destination in the next few years.

“I bring you kind greetings from Nigeria and Africa and wish to correct the wrong impression and misleading narrative about Nigeria and Africa in general as destination for illegal drugs and terrorism. Nigeria is a wonderful country with rich culture which frowns at acts unbecoming of best human practices”, Runsewe emphasized

The NCAC boss thanked the organisers for inviting him to share his story about Nigeria, clarifying that the country is hospitable hence a rich cultural tourism destination waiting for the Chinese investors and tourists.

Stakeholders, who spoke later, commended the very frank contributions and explanations by Runsewe which they claimed would open up the flood gate of business and cultural understanding between Nigeria and China.