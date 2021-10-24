By Cosmas Omegoh

Barely two years after inaugurating Nigeria Ghana friendship Club, President, World Craft Council (WCC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, Thursday, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, launched a similar brand board of tourism trade and culture club between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The event, which signaled the great impactful diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Ethiopia, was meant to tune up tourism possibilities of Africa continent.

Runsewe, Nigeria’s Chief Culture Officer and Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), drew the attention of the huge crowd at the event to the growing cordial and peaceful relationship between Nigeria and Ethiopia, adding that the initiative would enhance the various value chain in the basket of investment opportunities in both nations.

He further explained that the presence of President Buhari at the second inauguration ceremony of Ethiopian president was reflective of the bond of brotherhood between both nations which must be sustained through culture and tourism trade.

Culthbert Ncube, executive chairman, Africa Tourism Board, who was also in attendance, praised the initiative and promised to strengthen the relationship between African countries.

