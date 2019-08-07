Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has backed Lagos government’s decision to fish out brains behind the public naked dance in Lakki, Lagos. He said the show negated the beauty of Nigerian culture and way of life.

Meanwhile, Bala Elkana, Lagos police command spokesman, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of Tekno and two girls of the girls involved.

Runsewe who has zero tolerance for attitudes and culture unbecoming of well brought up Nigerian young persons, described the lekki public show as “unacceptable, Jezebelistic and sin against Nigerian culture which must be condemned, ridiculed and rejected by Nigerians from all walks of life.”

The NCAC boss whose major forte is to reposition the true gains and pictures of Nigeria’s diverse cultural history and impact, noted that the Lekki saga must be used as an example to officially clamp down on promoters and influencers of strange entertainment from the “pit of hell”, adding that Nigeria will never succumb to imported cultural pastime or to blackmail, tailored to destroy centuries-old and rich Nigerian culture.

“This dizzying madness can’t and would not be allowed to turn Nigeria to destination for sex and illegal drugs tourism. Enough is enough. And for God sake, where is this coming from?” Runsewe queried.