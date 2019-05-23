Emeka Anokwuru

Africa region president of World Crafts Council and director-general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has moved to help arrest global perception of Nigeria as a hub for drugs and Internet fraud.

Speaking at a global people to people and cultural tourism panel gathering in China, Runsewe explained that Nigeria was a notable player in African affairs and its premium relationship with the world economies necessitated certain organised dark syndicates in black Africa to target the Nigerian passport and use same for unacceptable business deals and related sundry crimes. He advised the Chinese to disregard such negative narratives about Nigeria, insisting that Nigeria presents the best pictures of a cultural tourism destination in the next few years.

“I bring you kind greetings from Nigeria and Africa and wish to correct the wrong impression and misleading narrative about Nigeria and Africa in general as a destination for illegal drugs and terrorism. Nigeria is a wonderful country with rich culture, which frowns at acts unbecoming of human practices,” he said.

The NCAC boss thanked the organisers for inviting him to share his story about Nigeria, clarifying that Nigeria was hospitable, and a rich cultural destination waiting for Chinese investors and tourists to discover.

Stakeholders who spoke later commended the very frank contributions and explanations by Runsewe, which they claimed would open up the floodgates of business and cultural understanding between Nigeria and China.