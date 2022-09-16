From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Vice Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Hon Pius Okeagu, has commended the massive developmental strides and other people-oriented projects executed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in the rural communities of Enugu State.

Okeagu said this in an interview with

our reporter in Nsukka on Friday stressing that the governor’s promise to develop rural areas during his swearing-in ceremony in 2015 has come into reality.

The vice Chairman commended the massive rural development projects across the 17 LGA of the state by the governor, while describing them as commendable and worthy of emulation.

“A trip across the state will confirm to you that Gov Ugwuanyi has constructed over 600km of roads across the state, mostly in the rural areas.

“These roads include over 12km Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway up to University of Nigeria (UNN) gate and the construction of the 31km Udenu Ring road with two high-tech bridges.

“The roads also include 26.66km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road in Uzo-Uwani LGA (RAMP-2) and the construction of 22.443km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti inter-community road linking Isi-Uzo and Udenu LGAs (RAMP-2).

“He also ensured construction of seven type three hospitals across seven LGAs of Enugu State, and these modern hospitals were completed and equipped with sophisticated and up-to-date medical equipments in three months,” he said.

Hon Okeagu explained that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s decision to invest massively in the rural areas of the state is worthy of emulation “in the sense that most rural communities have been connected to the state metropolis by his administration”.

The vice Chairman added that the governor through his administration’s massive investment in the rural areas, has executed over 1,355 school projects across Enugu State without much Ado, while describing him as “Mr. Project”.

He however, noted that the governor has stamped his feet in the sand of history in the state.