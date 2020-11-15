Ikem Felix, Nsukka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uzo Uwani Local Government Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the Chairman of the LGA, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie, following a motion moved by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma.

The SPA to the Governor who took his time to enunciate the long list of achievements of the Governor and the council boss in the LGA, during the PDP’s meeting of the Council at the weekend, held at Nkpologu, in Uzo Uwani LGA explained that the Onubuogbo/Umulokpa road prior to the Governor’s emergence was impassable.

He cited the Governor’s developmental strides in the area to include the building of type 3 hospital at Uvuru/Nkpologu boundary, revamping Umulokpa cottage hospital, constructing and asphalting Eziani/Ukpabi road.

Other notable achievements by the Governor in the area according to Jonathan, who is the former Deputy Speaker of Enugu State Assembly, include the ongoing earthwork at Ezikolo/Nrobo/Abbi road, the appointment of eminent sons and daughters of the council into sensitive offices, among others.

He thanked the council boss for constructing and asphalting a 2.8-kilometre road within 3 months in office while listing other footprints of Hon. Nnadozie’s administration to include giving transformer to Nkume Community, ensuring peace and security in the LGA, building security post at Nkpologu road, renovating the council Hall at the Secretariat, intervening in several crises, among others.

The motion which was seconded by the Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture, Mathew Idu excited Senator Chuka Utazi representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly who quickly rose from his seat to ask those in support of the motion to say “Aye” while those against to say “Nay”, but the “Aye” had it.

Other speakers at the event who lauded the Governor’s feats in the Area included Hon. Matthew Idu, Commissioner for Agriculture; Barr Fide Ani, Ex Council boss and SSA to the Governor among others

Speaking during the event, the Chairman of the Council, Hon. Chukwudi Celestine Nnadozie, thanked the people for their supports while assuring them that his Government was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

He told the gathering that the people of the area owed gratitude to the Governor for remembering and opening up the LGA with massive infrastructure while applauding Adani and Uvuru wards for paying a “thank you visit” to the Governor to appreciate his benevolence in the Council.

“We owe the Governor gratitude for his numerous achievements in the Council area. I think this is what every Uzo-Uwani indigene and resident alike owe the Governor,” Honorable Nnadozie stated.

Meanwhile, the Council boss, Hon Nnadozie and the SPA, Rt. Hon Jonathan Chukwuma had in their separate speeches assured that come 2023, the people of the LGA will replicate Gov Ugwuanyi’s good gesture in the council by massively supporting whatever aspiration of the helmsman.