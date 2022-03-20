From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that Governor Abdullahi Sule, has concluded plans to Rehabilitate Toto-Umaisha Road to open up economic activities and ease transportation in the area.

Similarly, the Speaker has revealed that the State Government is set to install four Transformers in Umaisha Development Area to boost rural electrification in the area for grassroots development.

The Speaker, who revealed this while holding a meeting with all the 175 wards and LG Excos of his constituency in his home town Umaisha on Saturday said two of the Transformers will be installed in Umaisha town, one at Kanyehu and the other at Ugya respectively.

The meeting brought together all the 162 wards Excos and 13 LG Excos in Umaisha /Ugya State Constituency as well as APC Stalwarts in the area.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule in his magnanimity has approved some life touching projects in my constituency,

” The Governor has graciously approved the rehabilitation of the Toto-Umaisha Road aside from the approval for the installation of four Transformers in my constituency.

“Development the said begins with road, when we have good road and electricity, what else do we need, with this other things will follow,

” Ours as legislators is to lobby and that is exactly what I am doing as your representative, the State Government has carried out lots of projects in this community, my constituency to be precise, many school blocks across electoral wards has been renovated, aside the new upstairs building at Transfer School Umaisha, the Ta’al Model School in Umaisha is presently undergoing total renovation among others,” the Speaker said.

“Aside these projects which I have lobbied and attracted to my people, I have carried out lots of my personal projects and programmes at my own capacity ranging from Education Support Programmes and scholarship, women and Youths empowerment, projects for the riverine communities, street lights and Agriculture support programmes for the farmers and many others.

He appreciated the Governor for the passion he have for his people and re-assured him of their total support for his administration to succeed beyond 2023.

“We have two super investors in this area, the Flour Mills and AZMAN Farms presently courtesy Governor Abdullahi Sule aside his security efforts and lots more,” the Speaker added.

He called on his people to continue to pray for the Governor and support the APC government at all levels to succeed.