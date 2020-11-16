Ikem Felix, Nsukka

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uzo Uwani Local Government Area chapter, has passed a vote of confidence in Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the council Chairman, Chukwudi Nnadozie.

The vote of confidence in the duo followed a motion moved by a Special Adviser (SPA) to the governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Jonathan Chukwuma.

The SPA enunciated a long list of achievements of the governor and the council boss, during a PDP’s meeting, at the weekend, in Nkpologu.

He cited the governor’s developmental strides in the area to include building of type 3 hospital at Uvuru/Nkpologu boundary, revamping Umulokpa cottage hospital, constructing and asphalting Eziani/Ukpabi road.

Other notable achievements of the governor in the area, according Jonathan, who is the former deputy speaker of the state Assembly, included the ongoing earthwork at Ezikolo/Nrobo/Abbi road, appointment of eminent sons and daughters of the council into sensitive offices, among others.

He thanked the douncil boss for constructing and asphalting a 2.8 kilometre road within three months in office, while listing other footprints of Nnadozie’s administration to include giving transformer to Nkume community, ensuring peace and security in the council, building security post at Nkpologu road, renovating the council hall at the secretariat, intervening in several crises, among others.

The motion was seconded by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mathew Idu, while Chuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial asked those in support of the motion to say ‘Aye’ and the ‘Aye’ had it.

Nnadozie thanked the people for their support while assuring them that his government was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the area.