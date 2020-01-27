Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has met with the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed, in a bid to boost power transmission to the state.

Accompanying the governor were Senator representing Kwara North, Sen. Sadiq Umar, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, Alhaji Yinka Aluko, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties.

The visit was to advance talks on rural electrification project in Kwara North which the state government through the Ministry of Energy had earlier initiated in an effort to break the jinx of a decade long darkness suffered by the people.

It was learnt that the governor reiterated his government’s readiness to ensure consistent power is supplied to all parts of the state and the quest to link other communities across the state to the national grid is realised in the not too distant future.

AbdulRazaq emphasized the need for efficient power transmission, noting that small and medium enterprises depend solely on consistent power supply for economic growth and development.