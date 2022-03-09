From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has donated 11 units of 300KVA transformers to support electrification in communities in his senatorial district.

Making the donation, Sen Sani pledged to continue to deliver on his campaign promises by prioritising the welfare of his constituents.

He said the installation of the new transformers will be the ‘first phase’ in an ongoing rural electrification effort embarked upon by him.

The senator’s gesture in response to the communities’ worries over poor power supply resulting from faulty or insufficiency of transmission plants, was spread across communities in all the seven local government areas that made up the Kaduna Central District.

The beneficiary Local Governments Areas worst hit by the electricity supply problem include Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun and Giwa, identified under the first batch of beneficiaries of the brand new transformers.