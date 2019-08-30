Russia on Friday announced a ceasefire by the Syrian government forces in the northwestern province of Idlib from Saturday morning.

An agreement was reached on “a unilateral ceasefire by Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, from 6am on August 31”, the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria said in a statement.

The announcement came after Russian-backed Syrian forces advanced on the rebel-held bastion, one of the last holdouts of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad‘s government.

The ceasefire aimed “to stabilise the situation” in Idlib, the statement said, urging anti-government fighters to “abandon armed provocations and join the peace process”.

Russia and its Syrian ally have stepped up aerial raids on northwestern Syria as they sent reinforcements from elite army units and Iran-backed armed groups to bolster a major offensive against the last major rebel stronghold, opposition sources, army defectors and residents said on Friday.

The Russian-led alliance took the town of Khwain, Zarzoor and Tamanah farms in southern Idlib, pushing closer into densely populated parts of Idlib province where millions of people who fled fighting elsewhere in Syria have taken refuge.

They were the first gains since the alliance seized the main rebel pocket in Hama province last week.

Jets flying at high altitudes believed to be Russian, according to activists who track warplanes, dropped bombs on the outskirts of the heavily-populated Idlib city, the capital of the province.

Opposition sources say hundreds of troops from the country’s elite Republican Guards – led by the president’s brother Maher al-Assad that defends the capital, Damascus – alongside fighters from Lebanon‘s Iranian-backed Hezbollah group were deployed on the front lines of southern Idlib province.

“There are daily reinforcements coming from the Iranian militias, elite Republican Guards units and Fourth Armed Division,” Colonel Mustafa Bakour, a commander in the Jaish al-Izza rebel group told Reuters news agency.

Increasing raids

Moscow’s dispatch of ground forces had made a breakthrough after months of costly battles that yielded little or nothing for al-Assad’s side and risked humiliating Moscow, according to Western intelligence sources.

Rebel resistance has been eroded by a relentless aerial campaign against civilian areas since late April. The campaign has damaged or flattened dozens of hospitals, schools and civil defence centres and paralysed life in rebel-held areas.

Moscow and Damascus deny they have targeted civilians and say they are responding to “militant attacks” by the al-Nusra Front, an armed alliance now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, that is the dominant force in Idlib.

The new lineup of Russian-backed forces facing a coalition of fringe elements and mainstream Turkey-backed rebels has been credited with the rapid progress achieved in the last few weeks, an army defector and two senior opposition sources conceded.