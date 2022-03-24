From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The French Republic, has called for an immediate end to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The Embassy of France in Abuja, in a document shared with Daily Sun titled ‘Talking Points on the Russian Aggression Against Ukraine,’ noted that Russia has launched a massive military attack on Ukraine.

France condemned the military invasion launched by Russia on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and the use of Belarusian territory, authorized by Lukashenko’s regime, to conduct the aggression against a sovereign country.

The French Republic said the invasion constituted a brutal violation of international law and demanded that Russia ends its military operations in Ukraine.

“France is demanding that Russia immediately cease its military operations and that a total, unconditional ceasefire is established.

“The strategic goals of the Russian operation were explicitly declared by President Putin on 23 February. They are threefold. Firstly, what Putin refers to as the “liberation” of the Donbas region, meaning taking military control of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by force. Secondly, a “demilitarization” goal, as he put it, which implies the destruction of Ukrainian military power. And finally, a “denazification” phase, to use his terms again, meaning it is likely that he is targeting the very structures of Ukrainian power.

“This act of war is a turning point in the history of Europe and of our country. It will have profound, lasting consequences on our lives. It will have consequences for the geopolitics of our continent and we will respond.

“It is not a European war, but it seriously calls into question, the international order. This is what the highest court of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, said in its ruling on 16 March 2022, ordering Russia to “immediately suspend” its military operations in Ukraine, a decision which is legally binding,” France said.

France further said the Russian offensive has not produced the results expected by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

It added that after almost a month of the Russian offensive, and despite Russia amassing more than 150,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders, the equivalent of almost all of its active duty land forces, no major Ukrainian city has fallen.

“Difficulties are being observed in the Russian military chain, especially of a logistical nature, which have hampered its progress. Russian losses are high. The Russian population is not fully supportive of the war, including among conscripts, with Vladimir Putin being forced to recognize their engagement in the field, after first denying it.

“There is strong Ukrainian resistance, the State and the armed forces are functioning, with a president in command, and the population does not accept the Russian offensive. The European Union has committed to providing €1 billion in armaments to Ukraine. In Mariupol, which has been 80 percent destroyed by Russian bombardment, every neighbourhood is defended. It is a real-life illustration that Russian propaganda is baseless.

“The sanctions are dealing a very severe blow to the Russian economy and its ability to support the war effort. As indicated by the rating agencies, Russia is on the cusp of defaulting on its sovereign debt payments. The rouble has fallen by 40 percent, and the Moscow Exchange hasn’t reopened since the sanctions package. Its aviation and defence industries can no longer source parts or semiconductors. The bulk of its income has been hit by sanctions on the energy sector (refineries, €24 billion in income).

“Not all Russians support this war, in principle and because of the economic consequences that it forces them to suffer. There has been a series of protests in Russia. Russia is forced to resort to brutal repression (tens of thousands of Russians arrested) and unprecedented propaganda efforts (blocking of Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, 15-year prison sentence for using the word “war”).

“Another remarkable aspect since the beginning of the crisis is the strengthened unity of Europeans and the unity of the allies: while Vladimir Putin is opposed to NATO and wants to divide us, never before has he succeeded so well in bringing together NATO members and EU Member States, and in fortifying the transatlantic relationship,” France also said.

France further said Russia is refusing negotiations and opting for all-out war.

It said in the prevailing context, Putin is ignoring calls for negotiations and ceasefire issued by the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, during a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron and the vast majority of the United Nations General Assembly members, whereas President Zelenskyy has been open to the direct negotiations and ready to discuss security guarantees constructively.

“Faced with the difficulties encountered on the ground, Vladimir Putin has clearly opted for the worst choice: the Russian forces have adopted a siege approach and are surrounding cities, bombing them indiscriminately, and depriving them of electricity, water and communications. There have been ominous precedents in Aleppo and Grozny. Civilian casualties are rising: the OHCHR counts 2,421 civilian victims on 20 March, with 925 dead and 1,496 wounded. Hospitals and civilian facilities are being targeted (maternity hospital and theatre in Mariupol), causing Ukrainians to flee (a quarter of Ukrainians have left their homes – 10 million on 21 March, according to the UNHCR).

“The “humanitarian corridors” are a cynical manipulation of international humanitarian law by Russia. We are seeing a repeat of the tactics implemented in Grozny in Chechnya, and Aleppo in Syria: Moscow bombs, Moscow pretends that there are humanitarian corridors, Moscow then accuses the opponents of not respecting the humanitarian corridor, Moscow bombs again and claims that its opponents have broken the ceasefire.

“We are asking for an immediate ceasefire and free, unobstructed access for humanitarian workers. That is the aim of our diplomatic efforts and the purpose of the resolution presented to the UN General Assembly,” France further said.