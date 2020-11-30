Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Russian Federation and the Nigerian Government have celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

This was even as the Russian Federation recalled its cooperation with Nigeria in diverse fields, particularly its contribution to the socio-economic development and the creation of strategic industrial facilities in the country.

Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Soviet Union were established on November 25, 1960.

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, at a recent briefing in Moscow, said before independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria had passed a difficult and long journey of national liberation against British colonisers to gain state sovereignty.

Zakharova also said the Soviet Union immediately recognised the young African state and took a course to develop comprehensive cooperation with it.

She added that since the very first years of the existence of an independent USSR, the USSR had provided extensive financial and material assistance to Nigeria, even as she said USSR contributed significantly to the socio-economic development, including the creation of strategic industrial facilities that are of priority to the national economy.

“Currently, relations between our countries are on the rise. A high level of political dialogue is maintained. The meeting of the Presidents of Russia and Nigeria in the fields of the Russian-Africa summit in Sochi in October 2019 gave a new impetus to the expansion of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.”