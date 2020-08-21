Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Federal Government, yesterday, assumed another positive dimension with the commencement of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The newly established chamber of commerce and industry had Dr Obiora Okonkwo as president and founder, with Alhaji Sardina Dantata, a business man with strong links with Russia; Chijioke Okoli (SAN), Mr Linus Awute, a Russian trained-graduate and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; Chief Nnamdi Nwigwe, Emeka Obianozie as directors.

Speaking during the introduction of the chamber of commerce and industry to the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin in Abuja, Okonkwo said he was at the embassy to present the founding directors of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry to the Russian envoy. Okonkwo also said Russia has done to Nigeria what no other nation has done in terms of manpower development, noting that Russia had a whole lot in common with Nigeria, having been a great friend of Nigeria in so many ways. He added that, diplomatically, both countries have not had any disagreement on any issue, even at the multilateral level, noting that Russia and Nigeria have always supported each other for their mutual interest when it mattered most.

Okonkwo disclosed that Russia had been silently supporting manpower development for Nigeria, adding that he is one of the Russian products in the country.

“I proudly went to school in Russia on scholarship. We have hundreds of Nigerian professors in different Nigerian universities trained in Russia on scholarship. We still have thousands of Nigerians still studying in Russia on scholarships. “The level of manpower development Nigeria has benefited from Russia since the 70s have been awesome. We believe that under this platform, the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce, we will bring each and everyone together to try to promote trade and commerce. We will also be involved to facilitate both micro and macro activities.