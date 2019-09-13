The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a trilateral summit in a week’s time with the leaders of Turkey and Iran in Ankara.

This, it said, were efforts geared toward resolving the Syrian conflict.

The summit, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, is to focus on Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region, which borders Turkey.

Turkey, which supports certain rebel groups, had been seeking to thwart a Syrian state offensive into the North-Western Syrian region in an effort to avert the exacerbation of a humanitarian crisis near its border.

The summit, which was expected to take place in a week’s time, would mark one year since Russia, which supported the Syrian state, clinched a peacekeeping deal with Turkey for the Idlib region.

Iran, an ally of Russia and the Syrian state, had also been involved in efforts to secure civilian safe zones in the war-torn country. (dpa/NAN)