Details of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 United States election were released yesterday, showing a series of incidents in which President Donald Trump took actions to impede the probe that raised questions of whether he committed the crime of obstruction of justice. Release of a long-awaited report by Mueller was a watershed moment in Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

Ahead of its release, Attorney General William Barr whose Department of Justice oversaw the investigation delivered a spirited defense of the Republican president and his actions, infuriating Democrats.

Mueller did not make a conclusion on whether Trump had committed obstruction of justice, but did not exonerate him either. Barr subsequently concluded that Trump had not broken the law, but told a news conference that Mueller had detailed “10 episodes involving the president and discusses potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense.”