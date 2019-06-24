The Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Dimitri Medvedev, has said that Africa and Russia must harness their immense resources to foster a greater economic future for their people.

Medvedev gave the charge in Moscow at the weekend while declaring open the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) held as part of the bank’s 2019 annual meetings. According to him, Africa and Russia account for half the world’s resources, even as he acknowledged that Russia’s presence in Africa had weakened in the 1990s. He however said the country had since then done a great deal of groundwork on joint projects in geology and mining, energy, industry, agriculture, fishing and telecommunications.

“We are promoting humanitarian ties, both as part of international assistance to Africa’s comprehensive development and on a bilateral basis,” added Mr. Medvedev. “In this new era of Russia-African cooperation, the Government of the Russian Federation will do everything in our power to make our partnership a success”.

He stated that globalisation had shifted growth to developing countries, making Africa a more important partner for Russia, adding that Africa could tap into Russia’s decades-old business and industrial expertise to boost domestic capacity and exploit opportunities.