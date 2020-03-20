Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday Russia has started testing coronavirus vaccines and hopes to launch its mass production by the end of the year.

“The research centre of Rospotrebnadzor started testing the vaccine against the novel coronavirus,’’ the watchdog said.

It said the vaccine prototypes are based on six different technological platforms.

Rospotrebnadzor hopes that the mass production of the vaccines would be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Sputnik/NAN)