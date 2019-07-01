Moscow supports the call of U.S. President Donald Trump to include China in a new arms control deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump wants a solid arms control agreement and seeks to make China a party to the possible accord, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in May. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said Beijing would not be party to any trilateral nuclear deal.
“We very seriously consider signals from the United States in support of such a resolution of the problem.
“From this point of view, the idea of expanding the number of parties beyond the bilateral format, which has been solely between Russia and the United States for decades, appears to be interesting,” Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.
At the same time, the deputy minister said that Russia understood China’s position “repeatedly expressed by the foreign ministry.”
“In the sphere of strategic arms control, so many problems have piled up that, in our opinion, these problems should be primarily addressed on the U.S.-Russian basis.
