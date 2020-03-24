(Belsat)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the Ministry of Communications to create a system to track people who had contact with coronavirus infection. Such a system should appear within five days. Tracking will be conducted with the help of mobile phone geolocation data, reports Reuters.

The new system, which will track people who had been in contact with infected coronavirus is designed to reduce the number of the infected. People will receive information about their contact with COVID-19 carriers through messages. The same information will be transmitted to the operational headquarters for combating the spread of the virus in Russian regions. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the Ministry of Communications to develop such a system within five days.

The Kremlin called tracking people legitimate and said that this is one of the measures that Russia is taking to curb the epidemic.

Russia has previously temporarily closed the borders for foreigners, including Belarusians. On March 23, the government decided that Belarusians could cross the border, but on condition of transit through Russia.

There are now over 400 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection in Russia. The infection has taken the life of one person.